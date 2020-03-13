Fashion in the Time of coronavirus: Filipino actor's mask has started a DIY trend with Hermes, Gucci and more

Filipina actress Heart Evangelista has started the trend of DIY designer face masks with brands like Hermes, Gucci, Saint Laurent.

After the Philippines government declared COVID-19 a health emergency and announced local lock-downs, Evangelista decided to do something creative. The actress is known for her top-notch designer choices, especially her love for Hermes. Heart Evangelista decided to give her ordinary face mask a fancy touch and made a DIY Hermes face mask.

The mask was made by using the ribbons of paper bags. Flaunting her creativity she shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, "Because nothing to do in the House needs to be creative. We can do this."