Fashion in the Time of coronavirus: Filipino actor's mask has started a DIY trend with Hermes, Gucci and more

Filipina actress Heart Evangelista has started the trend of DIY designer face masks with brands like Hermes, Gucci, Saint Laurent.
After the Philippines government declared COVID-19 a health emergency and announced local lock-downs, Evangelista decided to do something creative. The actress is known for her top-notch designer choices, especially her love for Hermes. Heart Evangelista decided to give her ordinary face mask a fancy touch and made a DIY Hermes face mask.
The mask was made by using the ribbons of paper bags. Flaunting her creativity she shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, "Because nothing to do in the House needs to be creative. We can do this."
Soon after the actress shared her DIY hack, the trend went viral and her fans also started sharing their versions of designer face masks. From Gucci, Balmain, Saint Laurent to Chanel, Louis Vuitton and more, the designer face mask has become one of the biggest fashion trend amid the pandemic.
After the trend went viral and fans shared their version, Heart Evangelista took to Instagram and wrote, "Remember at the end of the day all of this is just trying to create less anxiety with what is happening around us. I'm glad it puts a smile on your faces."
On Thursday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced a quarantine to contain the spread of the deadly new coronavirus.
The Philippines has a relatively small number of confirmed cases compared to hotspots such as China and Italy, but its tally has risen from 24 to 52 since Monday.
It has recorded five deaths, one of which was a Chinese tourist from Wuhan, the disease's epicentre.
Inputs from PTI.
