'What stage of capitalism is this?': Twitter reacts to Louis Vuitton's nearly $1K luxury face shield

Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, during which masks and Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) are of utmost importance, we have seen several fashion trends. From gold face masks to DIY designer face masks with brands like Hermes, Gucci, Saint Laurent, the list has been endless and he latest to join it is Louis Vuitton's eye-catching face shield, which is for nearly $1K.

The luxury retailer is launching a $961 face shield as a part of the French brand’s 2021 Cruise Collection. The face shield, which is supposed to go on sale on October 30, is not just expensive and stylish but also claims to be protective. With brand’s signature 'LV' print on the head strap and trim, the face shield can also be rocked as a visor.

After the pictures of the face shield were shared on social media, several netizens took to Twitter to react to it. A user wrote, "As a nurse working with covid-19 patients, I should inform everyone that a mask with this design will do almost nothing to protect you."

Another joked, "Does it resurrect those who died of the disease as well?"

"The lovely curve, just enough to ensure infection, but hey 6 months on a ventilator and you'll be slim enough to slip into next seasons collection. Maybe something in mahogany," wrote a user.

Check out the reactions here: