 Godzilla Ramen: New Food Fad? Crocodile Leg Pops Out Of Dish At Taiwanese Restaurant; Netizens React
It attracted mixed reactions as some wanted to try and taste the weird food item while others said "yuck."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Foodies can't calm down their cravings for weird dishes. Days after people were seen eating stone-based food preparation in China, another weird recipe has gone viral from Taiwan. What is it? "Godzilla Ramen" is what people call it as the non-veg delicacy saw a crocodile leg popping out of the bowl.

The Taiwanese eatery 'Nu Wu Mao Kuei' also shared several videos on their Facebook page informing people about their new dish.

It was learned that many visited the Yunlin County restaurant to get a glimpse of the quirky dish and try it along with their friends. The soupy and a little spooky dish instantly went viral on social media taking the internet by storm. It attracted mixed reactions as some wanted to try and taste the weird food item while others said "Ahhh nooo."

More about the dish

It is said that the owner of the restaurant learned to make the hot "witch soup" while he was in Thailand. Popularly known as 'Godzilla Ramen', it contains different kinds of meat, and what steals the limelight is a claw of a crocodile. The soup contains over 40 different spices. According to reports, the dish is officially billed as "Thick witch crocodile ramen" for not lesser than 1,500 Taiwan dollars (Rs 3948.52).

