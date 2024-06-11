'Goddamn Indians Are Taking Our Jobs': India-Born Engineer Gets Laid Off, Replaced With 'Indians From India'; Netizens Say 'That's Karma'

It certainly doesn't seem fair to get rejected when you closely meet the qualifying requirements, isn't it? Something similar took place with an India-born man who was told about being laid off and getting replaced with Indians who were not settled abroad. He felt partly okay about bringing in Indians onboard, but he was frustrated for being kicked off the job despite him being an Indian.

Indian software engineer is laid of and replaced by... Indians. 😅 pic.twitter.com/RtlZhU35Fo — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) June 9, 2024

Commenting on the mass lay off at the software company, he said in a video, "I looked at them dead in the eye... You guys know I'm Indian, right? Like we can get the rest of these people out of here, but like you can keep me around." "I'm already Indian. We can get rid of these crackheads and replace them with my friends (people from India)," he added.

He pointed out that clarification he was provided at his exit interview, which according to the India-born techie said, "You're not the kind of Indian we want. We want Indians from India." At the end of the video, when he felt helpless about him getting laid off, he expressed his frustration over losing his job and said, "These goddamn Indians are taking our jobs."

Netizens give mixed reactions

His video has attracted mixed reactions on social media. While some supported the company's move in providing employment to Indian people and recognition to their skills instead of those well-settled in the US or a foreign nation, others expressed solidarity for the man who was laid off.

"Welcome! Now come back and work in India," read a reply, while another, said, "It's not cause you are Indian.. it cause you are paid 10 times more than someone from India." "Glad to know that Indians in India getting jobs," people said. One of the comments that caught the attention of netizens reflected on a strong point: "Indians are already dominating the tech space." The software engineer's video also received a few memes in replies.

People even trolled his family and him for leaving India and settling abroad. On this note, they called it nothing but karma that hit the engineer back when he was replaced by an Indian from India, unlike him. "That's called karma, something he should be familiar with."