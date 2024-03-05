Goa Viral Video: 2 Girls Sit Unusually On Two-Wheeler To Record Reels While Riding Through Famous Coconut Tree Road In Parra

Goa's Parra area is known for its picturesque lane surrounded by a series of coconut trees which often becomes a spot for tourists to pause their travel for some selfies and videos. However, it is unacceptable if people try to risk their lives for mere fun and enjoyment on the beautiful roadway by doing bike stunts, standing in the midst of traffic, etc. One such incident has surfaced online and caught the attention of internet users.

What's the video all about?

In a video doing the rounds on social media, we can see two couples taking a ride on the famous Coconut Tree Road of Parra, Goa. It shows the females recklessly seated on the two-wheelers as men hold the handlebars and accelerate ahead with no helmet. While both riders on a bike, including the pillion, are expected to face the direction of the vehicular movement, the two females seated behind unusually sat facing the roadway. Furthermore, one of them was also seen using her mobile phone purportedly to film reels.

Netizens react

Now, the video has gone viral on the internet and received several reactions from netizens. People have slammed the riders for making "roads unsafe" for themselves and even others. The internet condemned the behaviour of the tourist for so many reasons, ranging from helmetless travel to "sitting ulta."

They are a threat to others on the road, whether you see it in this video or not. What guarantee is there that they will continue to drive slowly?

Meanwhile, some even took note of the caption with which the video was shared on X by a user named Herman Gomes. They questioned if he took consent before filming the riders and sharing the video online. People also suggested his remarks to be racist, offensive, and Hinduphobic. These reactions rolled up as Herman's caption read, "Keep your behaviour in a cow shed before entering the state. Please act civil is all we ask."

A Christian spreading hate against Hindus with usual cow-related slurs.



Uploaded on X earlier this March, the clip has surfaced nearly three million views on the platform so far, resulting in people reacting to the scenario.