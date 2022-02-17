G**nd pe lagi hai ball: Virat Kohli's remark on LBW call gets caught on stump mic; Watch

Virat Kohli stepped down from the Indian captaincy few weeks ago but the stylish batter still continues to play a key role in decision-making on the ground.

During the ODI series and even in the first T20I against West Indies, he was often seen discussing strategies and field placements with his successor Rohit Sharma. In fact, the 33-year-old also convinced Rohit to take a couple of DRS in the ongoing home series against the Caribbean side .

Meanwhile, during the first T20I, stump mic caught Kohli observation on a LBW call. It happened during the fourth ball of the nineth over after India opted to bowl after winning the toss. Roston Chase was the batsman on strike while Yuzvendra Chahal had the ball in hand.

As Chahal bowled a loopy-flighted ball, Chase attempted a paddle sweep but only for the ball to end up hitting his pad. Following this, the Men in Blue broke into a massive LBW appeal which however, didn't convince the stand-in umpire. While the delivery point of impact seemed to be outside the line of the off-stump, Chahal wanted his captain to go for DRS.

Kohli then stepped in to give his inputs, candidly saying the ball has hit Chase’s buttock. “G**d par lagi hai ball,” the former Indian captain was caught saying in the stump microphone and his observation went viral on social media in no time.

Meanwhile, Rohit eventually took a DRS which proved to be of no use as the ball had clearly smashed outside the line of off-stump.

Nevertheless, India registered a comfortable six-wicket victory in the game, bagging a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

