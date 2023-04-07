Girl welcomes dad on Instagram by sending him a meme video; his epic reply is something you shouldn't miss

Sending memes to dad on Instagram | Instagram

A girl sent a welcome meme to her dad who recently joined Instagram and the reply she got was next level. She posted a video on the content-sharing platform to narrate that experience and the footage has gone viral now. And after watching the video, you might have an answer to this: The 'cutest dad' award goes to...

In the video, we can hear a video creator named Arya telling her viewers that she once sent a meme video to her dad when he joined Instagram, and what happened next was perfectly a dad thing. The meme that was shared with the parent showed how a daughter would express to her dad about their liking, especially a food item like a waffle, and the dad would make sure to bring them for the dearest one.

This was just supposed to be a meme, right? However, the daddy went beyond just swiping and smiling at the video. How did he reply? The dad ordered the same packet of waffles for Arya to surprise her in an adorable gesture. Bringing the episode to notice, Arya captioned the Instagram reel: "He is the cutest." "My dad recently joined Instagram and I started sending him memes...what he did is ordered the same waffle for me," she says in the now-viral reel.

WATCH VIDEO

Read Also Dads roasting their kids who aren't doctors make for the new meme fest