Dads roasting their kids who aren't doctors make for the new meme fest

Why do some things become memes? What human behaviour decides the memetic value of a joke? We will never know but if Marx was around, he’d probably blame the failure of his revolution in people finding solace and humour in memes.

Last week it was 'gonna tell my kids' memes and now Twitter has come up with a series of 'Is there a doctor on this flight?' memes.

Desi parents will not leave one single chance to make you regret your career choices. Especially when its the obsession of their kids being doctors. Twitter has blessed us with some 'disappointed dad on flight' memes and trust us when we say they're relatable!

Here are the best 'Is there a doctor on this flight?' you'll find on Twitter: