Girl Living In Hostel Shares Video Of Preparing Biryani In Hot Water Kettle Leaves Netizens Stunned

How would you prepare a biryani when you don't wish to enter the kitchen and place ingredients in a pressure cooker? While you might think the only possible option is to order a biryani from a restaurant, people who have lived at a hostel and made food themselves know a weird hack. This technique seems to be something you might have hardly come across before. Without any more suspense, let us tell you that a video of a hostel-based girl cooking either some biryani or vegetable pulao in a hot water kettle is doing the rounds on social media.

Check out the video below

You might wonder whether it is even possible to use the electric hot water kettle for anything else instead of boiling some water for consumption. This video suggests that you can even look something as delicious as a biryani inside a kettle. The video, step by step, covers the recipe and method of preparing the rice dish in a kettle, without the use of a prescribed cooker or other kitchen appliances.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by a girl named Ujala Maurya, who is known for her "Kettle Kitchen." In the video, Ujala was initially seen adding vegetables to the kettle and cooking them in some water. No sooner than that, she boiled some rice in the electric device. She was then seen mixing the ingredients together and serving them on a plate.

Netizens react

The video surfaced online in April, however, it has caught the attention of people quite recently. Taking a look at the video and the viral hack of preparing food in a kettle, netizens shared mixed reactions.

While those living a hostel life like Ujala were aware and inspired by her reel, along with finding it relatable, others were stunned to see someone using the device in a way different from its primary function.