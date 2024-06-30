Ghoonghat-Clad Woman Dances To Trending Song 'Hook Raja Ji' In Viral Video

Dance lovers can groove to any song, anytime. Don't you agree to this? Of course, we do. In a viral video, we see a woman enjoying a Bhojpuri beat titled 'Hook Raja ji' with her impressive dancing skills. She is seen wearing no funky clothes to vibe to the song, all that she does to win the hearts of the audience is putting out all the efforts in her dance moves. She was seen grooving to the peepy song in a saree and carrying a ghoonghat on her forehead.

Watch video

The woman was identified as Rambai Paraste, an Instagram-based content creator from Madhya Pradesh. The video opened by showing her throwing stunning dance steps on the camera. She filmed the dance reel at a farm. With some simple and classic steps, she was seen enjoying her performance. The video also showed her lip-syncing to the lyrics of the trending beat.

Dance reel goes viral

Rambai posted her video on Instagram on June 29 and it has already went viral and attracted more than two lakh views. The viewers who watched her dancing to the 'Hook Raja ji' song, expressed their feedback in the comments section by dropping heart emojis.

Check out original song

The Bhojpuri song 'Hook Raja Ji' is attributed to artist Arvind Akela Kallu, who has also offered fans many more popular songs including Desi Dance, Aye Jee Piya, and Najariya Na Laagi. The 'Hook Raja Ji' was reportedly released online in 2023 under the album DJ Rangdaar Nach Dangal (Volume 1).