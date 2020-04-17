Ghanaian Funeral Meme: All you need to know about the meme that has gone viral amid coronavirus lockdown

In 2017, pallbearers in Ghana were seen lifting not only the coffin-caskets, but also the moods of the people at funerals with their stylish dances whilst carrying a coffin. Families were paying those men extra money to have their loved ones sent off in an unforgettable manner.

Little did they know that one of their dances would become a huge meme sensation three years later in 2020, when the world is at the brink of collapse with a deadly pandemic coronavirus which has infected over 2 million people worldwide while claiming the lives of more than 1,40,000 humans across the Earth.

The pandemic forced the whole world under lockdown, and the fact that a certain group of pallbearers dancing with a coffin-casket on their shoulders during a funeral process is highly ironic.

Memers (one who makes memes) around the world are making compilations of people who are about to face death (almost) and adding the video of these pallbearers is making it funnier than ever.

But, let us talk about the originality of the pallbearers. One should know their memes in depth to be able to laugh more freely.

Benjamin Aidoo, leader of the pallbearers used to ask his clients whether they want their funeral procession to be solemn or full of choreography.

"They just ask and we do it," Aidoo told BBC.

The Ghanaian pallbearers aim to bring a smile on the faces of those who have lost their loved ones.

Elizabeth Annan, daughter of the bereaved availed the services of those men and said: "These people, when they are taking your beloved one to their final resting place, they also dance, so I decided to give my mother a dancing trip to her maker."

With his dancing send-off, Aidoo has created more than 100 job opportunities amid high unemployment rate in Ghana.

Nevertheless, he also invests heavily in the outfits during his funeral performances which has resulted in many families deciding to send-off their loved ones in style.

And now to cheer you up during these times of crisis, here is a compilation of the funeral memes which will definitely make you ROFL!