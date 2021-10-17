'Genocide unfolding?': 2 labourers from Bihar killed, one injured in J&K's Kulgam; horrified netizens question condition in valley

Two non-local labourers were killed and another critically injured by militants on Sunday in J&K's Kulgam district, police said.

Police sources said militants entered the residential accommodation of non-local labourers in Ganjipora village of Kulgam and fired indiscriminately at them.

"Two non-local labourers, identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev were killed on the spot while the third, Chunchun Reshi Dev was shifted to hospital for treatment. All of them belong to Bihar," a source said.

Security forces have started a cordon and search operation to nab the killers.

Meanwhile, the news has spread on social media horrifying and enraging netizens across the country. Impatience is growing fast as people are asking for quick and strict action against the series of killings.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

A non-local street vendor and a carpenter were killed by militants in the Valley on Saturday.

With inputs from IANS.



Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 07:55 PM IST