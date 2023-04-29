 Game On: Man receives an interview at Google following Chrome Dino Game hack
Game On: Man receives an interview at Google following Chrome Dino Game hack

The post was shared a day ago on Twitter and went viral online with over 13.4 million views.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Chrome Dino Game | Twitter

Do you play Google's Dino Game ? The fun game might just land you a job. Yes, it's true. A man took to Twitter to share how a simple hack for the game landed him an interview with tech giant Google.

Twitter user Akshay Narisetti shared a video featuring a hack of Chrome Dino Game with the caption, “This Project got me an interview at Google.”

Using Arduino, a microcontroller, Narisetti was able to program a device to press the spacebar, allowing the dinosaur to jump over every obstacle in the game without fail. He even ended up scoring 300.

The hack had impressed many users, and many commented on his post.

The hack had impressed many users, and many commented on his post.

"This is amazing ! If possible, may I know what resources you used to learn and also how you came up with the idea?," wrote a user.

"Wow, really impressed. This was the coolest thing I've seen on my twitter feed this entire week. Congratulations!," commented another.

"This got pretty viral at that time though," commented a third user.

"Ig this was around 2020/21 ... On linkedin and it went viral. Tbh," wrote another user.

article-image

