Game On: Man receives an interview at Google following Chrome Dino Game hack

Chrome Dino Game | Twitter

Do you play Google's Dino Game ? The fun game might just land you a job. Yes, it's true. A man took to Twitter to share how a simple hack for the game landed him an interview with tech giant Google.

Twitter user Akshay Narisetti shared a video featuring a hack of Chrome Dino Game with the caption, “This Project got me an interview at Google.”

Using Arduino, a microcontroller, Narisetti was able to program a device to press the spacebar, allowing the dinosaur to jump over every obstacle in the game without fail. He even ended up scoring 300.

The post was shared a day ago on Twitter and went viral online with over 13.4 million views.

This Project got me an interview at Google. pic.twitter.com/o4I1OVfHny — Akshay Narisetti (@AkshayNarisetti) April 27, 2023

The hack had impressed many users, and many commented on his post.

"This is amazing ! If possible, may I know what resources you used to learn and also how you came up with the idea?," wrote a user.

"Wow, really impressed. This was the coolest thing I've seen on my twitter feed this entire week. Congratulations!," commented another.

"This got pretty viral at that time though," commented a third user.

"Ig this was around 2020/21 ... On linkedin and it went viral. Tbh," wrote another user.