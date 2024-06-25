Funniest Thing On Internet Today: Student Draws Heart Diagram, Labels Parts Of Organ With Girl Names In Viral Answer Sheet

What would you do if you weren't sure about answering a question asked at an examination? There have been instances where students have written song lyrics on the answer sheet or just re-written the question many times to fill the paper and submit it with somewhat confidence.

Student scores zero; parents called

While such attempts won't score you marks, they would certainly stand out from the rest. In a recent case, a student, who was asked to draw a neat and labelled diagram of a human heart, got quirky with his response. With his pencil and creative mind, he drew the outline of the heart closely as expected but decided to do something different later. The student failed to label it correctly and name the chambers of heart. He scored zero, but managed to entertain netizens. The teacher also asked the student to call his parents after taking note of his diagram.

What exactly did the student draw?

Interested in knowing what the student did in his science paper? We are sure this will turn you laughing out loud. In his diagram of a heart, he illustrated four chambers of the vital organ and described them with names of girls he was attracted to. Wait, what? Yes, he labelled the diagram on his answer sheet with girl names instead of the correct names associated with the parts of the heart.

Read Also Japanese Elementary School Students Interview Aussie Tourist With Three Questions; Details Inside

Viral heart diagram was labelled to suggest the girls he had feeling for

The student was asked to a answer a question that read, "Draw the heart diagram. Label and write functions of the heart." But he chose to differ from the usual answer which carried technical terms. He expressed his heart out and openly brought out what his heart had on his answer paper. What do we really mean by saying so? You might have already guessed it right that the boy penned down the names of the girls he had feelings for. With the diagram, he suggested that these girls resided in his heart and the organ comprised of them.

Student also writes down functions of 5 girls

The unidentified student's diagram suggested that his heart had five girls in it, namely: Haritha, Piya, Roopa, Namitha, and Pooja. Also, that wasn't all. He didn't stop just with labelling. He went further to describe the 'functions' of each girl in his heart. He pointed out their functions to be chatting on different social media apps. After noting all this, people have found this answer to be one of the funniest things one would see on the internet today.