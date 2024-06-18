Japanese Elementary School Students Interview Aussie Tourist With Three Questions; Details Inside

An Australian tourist in Japan met two students of an elementary school who requested to interview him over a couple of questions. The kids approached the Aussie man named Coleman and took permission from him if he would like to record his responses on three of their questions. What were the questions they shot at him? No worries, they were kept simple and straight.

Watch video below

Kids take permission before interviewing tourist

Before we tell you about the questions the kids asked Coleman, let us tell you the kids, who came from a place named Shiga in Japan, were on their English assignment to interact with people and fill out some worksheet questions. "Excuse me. We're elementary school school students. We study English. May I interview you," both students said in a synchronous tone.

After seeking permission from the tourist, they went ahead with their assignment and put forth the questions. Coleman was seen feeling delighted about being interviewed by local kids in Japan, who were learning English at their schools. Notably, the questions weren't from the books of rocket science.

What were the 3 questions?

"We ask 3 questions," they said as they innocently made the hand gesture showing the number three. One of the questions asked the tourist's name, to which he replied "Coleman."

The next question was about the place he came from. "America, United States," he said. No sooner, Coleman asked if the kids had ever been to the US, but they appeared to have not comprehended it.

The interview went further as the kids asked him to choose his favourite Japanese food. Coleman picked 'Sukiyaki,' a beef and vegetable based dish from the card shown to him. At the end, they also asked him to sign the assignment which recorded his answers.

Video records 24 million views

The interaction between the Japanese kids and the Australian tourist is going viral on social media. It has attracted a stunning count of 24 million views.