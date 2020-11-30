From reel to real: Chennai cop chases down bike-borne thief in viral video reminiscent of Kollywood scene

In a sequence worthy of a film, a Chennai cop recently chased down a thief who had been fleeing on a stolen motorbike. A video of the incident has since gone viral and shows Sub Inspector Antilin Ramesh running after the crook, who attempts to drive out of the narrow lane shown in the footage.

The officer however is undaunted, flinging himself onto the back of the bike, and eventually managing to bring him to a halt. According to officials, the man has since been arrested.

"It’s not a scene from any movie. But the real life hero SI Antilin Ramesh single handed chasing and catching a mobile snatcher riding a stolen bike. Follow up led to arrest of three more accused and recovery of 11 snatched/stolen mobiles," tweeted Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police Mahesh Aggarwal while sharing the video on Twitter.