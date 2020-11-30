From reel to real: Chennai cop chases down bike-borne thief in viral video reminiscent of Kollywood scene

In a sequence worthy of a film, a Chennai cop recently chased down a thief who had been fleeing on a stolen motorbike. A video of the incident has since gone viral and shows Sub Inspector Antilin Ramesh running after the crook, who attempts to drive out of the narrow lane shown in the footage.
The officer however is undaunted, flinging himself onto the back of the bike, and eventually managing to bring him to a halt. According to officials, the man has since been arrested.
"It’s not a scene from any movie. But the real life hero SI Antilin Ramesh single handed chasing and catching a mobile snatcher riding a stolen bike. Follow up led to arrest of three more accused and recovery of 11 snatched/stolen mobiles," tweeted Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police Mahesh Aggarwal while sharing the video on Twitter.
On Saturday, netizens received some follow-up information as Aggarwal took to the social media platform once again sharing photos with the Sub-inspector.
"Recognised Sub Inspector Antilin Ramesh and interacted with him over a cup of tea," he added in the caption.
With India's penchant for films with lengthy fight sequences, high high octane car chases and more, one might be forgiven for thinking that this clip could be from a movie. Indeed, a quick perusal of the comments section reveals that we were not the only people to have this thought in mind.
Take a look at some of the appreciative comments:
