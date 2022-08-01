e-Paper Get App

From 'Cucumbers of hate' to 'Dog Munch', check wife's viral grocery list

This hilarious yet relatable grocery list has hinted that you aren't the only one who dislikes cucumbers!

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 04:16 PM IST
It's a common household practice to list down required grocery items or every month or at regular intervals of time. Having made a note of the needed essentials, people them place an order via adding things to online cart or making a store visit.

So, what? Though the tradition of listing requirements is old and usual, the way a wife noted her grocery needs has amused netizens. A Reddit post threw light on the hilarious yet relatable lingo of a female wanting to buy products for her home. "Asked my wife to write a grocery list for me," read the post caption.

The long list of items range from pet food to daily vegetables. How did the wife write them down on paper? Probably in a way that only her partner could best understand.

Her words "Cucumbers of hate" hinted that she disliked, rather hated, cucumbers! She also seemed to be a mother of pets or an animal lover since she put "dog munch" and "cat crunch" on her order list. The lady took to address the reality of frozen food items and its hard structure, she added "frozen potatoe stones" to her grocery requirements.

Take a sneak-peek into the quirky grocery list:

