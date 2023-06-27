 From 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' To 'Dus Bahane'; Netizens Choose Songs From 90s & 2000s That They Still Vibe On
Recently, a Twitter user named Tusharr asked his followers to post the songs from the 1990s or early 2000s that they still liked.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 06:02 PM IST
Songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Mohabatein, Dus Bahane, and Pardesi Pardesi are some of the popular Bollywood songs that were part of life for most 90s kids. The era when lyrics were simple and everyone listened to the music on TV, radio, and their Walkman, was simple and really close to the hearts of the millennials.

From buying casettes to making mix tapes and even calling up Channel V to play your song, 90s kids have done it all. Recently, a Twitter user named Tusharr asked his followers to post the songs from the 1990s or early 2000s that they still liked.

"that song from 90s or early 2000s you still vibe on," he tweeted.

His tweet led to netizens writing about their favourite 90s song in the comments. While some wrote about the song and its lyrics, others posted videos of their favourite songs.

Check out the songs that the 90s kids listed out:

