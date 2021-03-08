From Assamese Gamusa to jute folder from Bengal: PM Modi goes on shopping spree on International Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to the indomitable spirit of women, and took to Twitter with a series of posts about recent purchases made by him. As people across the world celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, countless leaders across party lines have taken to social media platforms to put forth their greetings.

"Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors," Modi tweeted.

In a follow up post he said that women were playing a "leading role" in India's efforts to become Aatma Nirbhar. "Today, I bought a few products that celebrate women enterprise, creativity and India’s culture," he explained.

In follow-up tweets the Prime Minister shared links for the items he had purchased, most of which are now out of stock. Some on social media are convinced that it is the PM's posts that had led to the items becoming sold out.