France: Wait, what? Father accidentally jams out entire town's internet while trying to limit his children's late night online behavior

The screentime and constant digital media exposure of kids is a growing concern among parents. Trying to handle this scenario, a father tried to limit the signal during the later hours of the day for his children's better health, however this went wrong and he accidentally jammed the entire town's internet.

Wait, what? If you are wondering if this happened for real, yes it did. A father from France who was desperate to get lower down the internet usage of his little ones, ended up doing it on a larger scale resulting into a major internet outage for his entire town.

According to reports, the father reportedly used a signal jammer to stop his kids from going online late at night. While the plan worked out well, it ended up pulling down the whole town's internet from midnight to 3 AM. For his irresponsible and negligent act, a huge fine would be levied on him and/or subject to face a jail time.

ANFR is responsible for managing radio frequencies in France. "His children had indeed become addicted to social networks and other applications, in particular since the confinement imposed due to the epidemic of Covid-19," the agency reported in a statement.

As the use of signal jammers is illegal in France, anyone found using them may face a maximum penalty of a €30,000 fine or up to six months in jail. The jammer is likely to have been seized and is now being held in the Public Prosecutor's office.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:21 AM IST