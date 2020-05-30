FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 30, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the fourth phase of the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.
Positive people be like:
Him: You're pretty good at missing the point
Her: Thanks for calling me pretty
(Credit: IG @pun_bible)
Kunal Kamra vs Carry Minati
Try this!
Husband: Honey did I ever tell you that you cook well?
Wife: Awww, no.
Husband: So why do you keep cooking?
Punny or Nothing!
Her: I am 32 next week so I want to celebrate in a big way!
Him: Don't get your hopes up because we're going to celebrate for only half a minute.
Her: Why?
Him: It's your thirty-second birthday.
High IQ meme:
Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.
