FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 28, 2020

Locusts!
It seems that the year 2020 has more surprises in store for us, with the latest one being the locust swarm. Could this year go more bad? Indian actor and comedian has put across rightly how every citizen in India feels about the locust situation. "Got nothing against them personally. But it's been a rough year for all of us. So if I see a locust, I'm gonna punch it," he said.
Jokes on you, 2020!
Twitter user @ya_jhakaas has used the saying '19-20 ka farak hai (very little and insignificant difference between two things)' to turn the tables on the year 2020. "After this year 2020 the saying '19 aur 20 ka fark hai' will be a scale to measure the best and the worst," he wrote.
Punny or nothing!
Where would you take someone who got injured while playing peek-a-boo?
I-C-U.
Punny or nothing #2!
*During an interview*
Interviewer: Do you think you will be suited for this job?
Him: Yes
Interviewer: Why?
Him: Because that's the dress code!
Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.
