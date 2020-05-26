FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 26, 2020

In the ongoing fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown, the government has announced relaxations with hopes of everything falling back to its original state.

Singers take note!

Superstar Salman Khan seems to be the most productive person during this lockdown with the actor having released three music videos since the lockdown first began. Khan followed his tradition of releasing something on Eid every year, and this year it was his third music video titled 'Bhai Bhai'.

Meanwhile, Twitter jokester @sagarcasm has figured out Khan's smart way of cutting costs of his songs, and other singers should definitely take note. "Salman Khan is smartly cutting cost of his songs - He sings himself, shoots at his own farmhouse and saves on lyricist's money by using slogans from 15th August's school rallies," he said.