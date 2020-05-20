FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on May 20, 2020

Today marks the 58th day of the coronavirus lockdown which was announced on March 24 by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ricky Gervais – the comedian whose perennial role is to make Hollywood feel inadequate once said: “If you can laugh in the face of adversity you are practically bulletproof.”

And frankly, it doesn’t feel like it can get more adverse than this.

Keeping this in mind, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes for the day.

Sit back, enjoy these handpicked gems and thank us later.

Please start the IPL!

With no cricket in India, the national team's skipper Virat Kohli has turned into a dinosaur and the effect on Bengaluru is louder than usual as Twitter user @HistoryBuff1947 explained: "The source of Mysterious loud 'boom' heard in Bangalore is not Aliens, Earthquake or Mirage 2000. The unofficials have confirmed its the collective sound of Bangaloreans beating their head against a wall after seeing Dinosaur video of their IPL captain."