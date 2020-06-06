FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 6, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.
So, sit back, enjoy these hilarious jokes and thank us later.
Read carefully:
Dawood Ibrahim vs Indian media:
News of Dawood Ibrahim's 'supposed' death has taken the internet by a storm. The funny thing is that this is not the first time Dawood Ibrahim has been pronounced dead by the Indian media in the past decade.
Comedian Vipul Goyal put it across in the best way possible when he said: "Dawood has died more times than Shahid Afridi has retired."
Meanwhile, another Twitter user @simran4_you cites the example of WWE's The Undertaker, who is often known to return from the dead.
When it comes to Dawood and Undertaker, Yamraj be like:
Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.
