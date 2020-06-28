FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 28, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.
Santa Banta Classic!
Santa Ne Ek Bar Bazar Mein Amrood Khareeda Aur Khane Laga. Achanak Usne Dekha Ki Amarood Bich Mein Ek Keeda Hai.
Santa Gusse Se: Abe Oye, Tere Amrood Mein Se Toh Kida Nikla Hai.
Amrood Wale Ne Kuch Socha Aur Phir Bola: Bhai, Apni Apni Kismat Hai, Kya Pata Agle Amrood Mein Se Motorcycle Nikal Aaye.
Santa Ne Ye Suna Aur Khush Hoke Bola: Achcha, Chal Fir 5 kilo Pack Kar De.
A Hunting Incident!
Two hunters are out in the woods when one of them falls to the ground. His eyes are rolled back in his head and he doesn't seem to be breathing. The other hunter takes out his cell phone and calls for help.
He gasps to the operator, "My friend is dead! What can I do?"
The operator, in a calm voice, says, "Just take it easy. First, let's make sure he's dead."
There is silence on the phone, then a shot is heard and the hunter's voice comes back on the line. "OK," he says, "now what?"
Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.
