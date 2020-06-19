FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 19, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.
As even in times of darkness, one should not forget to laugh.
So, sit back, enjoy these hilarious memes, jokes and thank us later.
Santa Banta banter!
Santa's e-banking password was: "ram-sita-laxman-hanuman-ravan-delhi-kejriwal"
Banta: Yaar! Itna lamba password?
Santa: Kya karoon. Bank wale kehte hai ki password main 5 character aur 1 capital hona chahiye
Banta: Wo sab to thik hai, par Kejri uncle kyun ??
Sardar: Ek special character bhi zaroori hai.
Creativity at its best!
It's iVocado, not Avocado. Get it?
Grocery guy: here's your avocado
Me: What was the cost of one piece again?
Him: INR 4,62,837
Me: I don't have that kind of money
Him, drawing out a sword: Say bye to your kidney
(Credit: Twitter @LungFakeer)
Wait, what?
(Credit: IG @pun_bible)
Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.
