FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 18, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.
As even in times of darkness, one should not forget to laugh.
So, sit back, enjoy these handpicked gems and thank us later.
Justice for Android users
Twitter rolled out a new feature that allows only iOS users to send 'voice-notes' as tweets, and meme makers did not miss out on the opportunity to troll Android users with hilarious jokes as one user rightly said, "Android lives matter, today."
Here's another:
Revolutionary!
Poor iPhone PUBG players:
Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)