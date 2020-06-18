Viral

FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 18, 2020

By Husain Rizvi

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.

As even in times of darkness, one should not forget to laugh.

So, sit back, enjoy these handpicked gems and thank us later.

Justice for Android users

Twitter rolled out a new feature that allows only iOS users to send 'voice-notes' as tweets, and meme makers did not miss out on the opportunity to troll Android users with hilarious jokes as one user rightly said, "Android lives matter, today."

Here's another:

Revolutionary!

Poor iPhone PUBG players:

