FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on June 1, 2020

Unlock 1.0 of the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has begun from Monday, June 1 and will continue till June 30. The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has eased some restrictions in the COVID-19 non-containment zones.
Meanwhile, the Free Press Journal is determined to you make you smile amid the pandemic, with the best memes and jokes from the internet. So, sit back and laugh with us on these hilarious memes and jokes!
With the country tacking the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi witnessed an earthquake and this KBC meme sums it up:
COVID-19, Cyclone Amphan, earthquake, ......what more 2020?
Google Play Store coming to TikTok's rescue: Almost ten days after TikTok's ratings dropped to as low as 1.2 stars on the Google Play Store, TikTok's ratings have now shot up to 4.4 after Google reportedly removed millions of negative TikTok reviews that users had posted as a corrective action to curb "spam abuse".
Remember the name - Norbert Elekes
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)