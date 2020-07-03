FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp memes and jokes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on July 3, 2020

While you are stuck at home during the lockdown, the Free Press Journal brings you the best memes and jokes from the internet.
As even in times of darkness, one should not forget to laugh.
So, sit back, and don't forget to laugh on these hilarious memes and thank us later!
Mumbai Rains!
Shoplifting with a twist!
A shoplifter was caught red-handed trying to steal a watch from an exclusive jewelry store.
"Listen," said the shoplifter, "I know you don't want any trouble either. What do you say I just buy the watch and we forget about this?"
The manager agreed and wrote up the sales slip.
The crook looked at the slip and said, "This is a little more than I intended to spend. Can you show me something less expensive?"
Disclaimer: These are jokes to lighten your mood in dark times.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)