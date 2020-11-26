FPJ Fun Corner: Best WhatsApp jokes and memes to lighten your mood amid COVID-19 on November 26, 2020

The novel coronavirus has brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home due to the lockdown.
Apart from affecting millions of families around the world, it has also been taking a toll on people's mental health. While Free Press Journal brings you the latest news and updates about the pandemic, this Fun Corner is here to give you your daily dose of humour with rib-tickling jokes and memes from the internet.
Although there is absolutely nothing funny about the fatal virus or the pandemic, a little humor can help us get through the times of crisis as it helps us escape the horrors of reality.
Here are a few hilarious memes and jokes that will leave you in splits:
Two men are playing golf. One of them is about to take a swing when a funeral procession appears on the road next to the course. He stops mid-swing, takes off his cap, closes his eyes, and bows his head in contemplation.
His opponent comments: "That must be the most touching thing I’ve ever seen. You are a very feeling man."
The man, recovering himself, replies, "Yeah, well we were married 35 years."
Disclaimer – this is a joke copy and no ill will is intended against anyone.