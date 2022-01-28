Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh spotted enjoying ice cream at Australian Open, Twitterati react

Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh was known for his serious and intense nature during his playing days. Whether leading Australia to the 1999 ICC World Cup victory, or while captaining one of the finest Test teams ever in the history of cricket, Waugh rarely let emotions get the better of him. He was also known for his brilliant batting prowess and never gave an inch to the opposition while on the field.

Waugh, who drew curtains on a memorable cricketing career in 2004, was on Thursday spotted at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, watching a game of the ongoing Australian Open. As the cameras panned on Waugh, the unsuspecting former skipper was seen enjoying an ice cream. Even while eating the ice cream, Waugh had an extremely serious look on his face.

Twitter users have since been sharing some hilarious reactions on the incident. Here are a few of them.

Steve Waugh given the George Constanza treatment… spotted eating an ice cream at the #AusOpen @wwos #AusOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/8hD86klzZh — Anthony Clark (@AnthonyClarkAU) January 27, 2022

Let poor Steve Waugh eat his ice cream in peace. Show some respect 😀🤣 #AusOpen — Dave 🤘🏻 (@KISSMyArt72) January 27, 2022

Steve Waugh eating an ice cream at the tennis was the gift we all needed this year #AusOpen — liam whiteley (@liamwhiteley) January 27, 2022

Steve Waugh spent several minutes mentally disintegrating that ice cream before devouring it #AusOpen — Steve Smith (@stevesmithffx) January 27, 2022

Waiting for someone to make Steve Waugh eating an ice cream in to a GIF. #AusOpen — Georgie Parker (@georgieparker) January 27, 2022

If every year we cut to Steve Waugh in the crowd eating a new food thing that’s literally all I want. — Rich Yeah (@rich_yeah) January 27, 2022

