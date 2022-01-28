e-Paper Get App

Viral

Friday, January 28, 2022

Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh spotted enjoying ice cream at Australian Open, Twitterati react

Even while eating the ice cream, Waugh had an extremely serious look on his face.
FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Twitter

Former Australian skipper Steve Waugh was known for his serious and intense nature during his playing days. Whether leading Australia to the 1999 ICC World Cup victory, or while captaining one of the finest Test teams ever in the history of cricket, Waugh rarely let emotions get the better of him. He was also known for his brilliant batting prowess and never gave an inch to the opposition while on the field.

Waugh, who drew curtains on a memorable cricketing career in 2004, was on Thursday spotted at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, watching a game of the ongoing Australian Open. As the cameras panned on Waugh, the unsuspecting former skipper was seen enjoying an ice cream. Even while eating the ice cream, Waugh had an extremely serious look on his face.

Twitter users have since been sharing some hilarious reactions on the incident. Here are a few of them.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 10:27 AM IST
