Forever Given: A new 'dating app' for those stuck on ships in the blocked Suez Canal

"If the Suez Canal can connect two oceans, it can connect you to your dream match. Are you on a Russian warship? An oil products tanker? An eCommerce container ship? Check out some of the vessels nearby," invites a new "dating app" inspired by the continued blockage in the Suez Canal.

Forever Given, a new parody dating site invites people to form an account and meet "other singles stuck in the Suez Canal", as they wait for the MV Ever Given to move out. For those who have not been following the story, the massive cargo ship had last week gotten wedged sideways in the Canal, creating a traffic jam and causing billions of dollars worth of loss on a daily basis.

On Monday, there was some cause to cheer as engineers "partially refloated" the colossal container ship. But in the absence of further details about when the vessel would be set free, it is unclear when the busy trade route would resume service. The obstruction is holding up $9 billion each day in global trade and straining supply chains already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic. Over 300 vessels, carrying everything from crude oil to cattle, are still waiting to pass through the canal, while dozens more are taking the alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa's southern tip, adding some two weeks to journeys and threatening delivery delays.

And if you are still waiting on Egypt's shores, well, what better past time that the quest for love? "There's tons—literally millions of tons—of cargo ships and tankers stuck at sea for at least the next 72 hours with people of all backgrounds and experiences looking to make memories, connections, and everything in between," the new website explains.

The Forever Given is the creation of Twitter user named Danielle. And while it is not an actual dating app, it has prompted much amusement and bonding online as people commiserate over the fate of the stranded ships and people.