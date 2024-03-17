'For Single People Only': Man Attending Ed Sheeran's Concert Spotted Wearing QR Code-Themed T-shirt, Here's What It Lead To

Ed Sheeran's music concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 16 gave several memories to people, some included people walking long steps to witness the magical stage. While several pictures and videos have surfaced online from the musical evening, here's something that caught our eyes. One of the X users shared a photo of a person's quirky t-shirt, who was attending the 'Shape of You' singer's live event in Mumbai.

What's so great about the t-shirt, and why is it creating a buzz on social media? The backside of the dress carried a QR code and hinted that it was only meant for a scan by single people. Still wondering what it could have been? It was learned X user who tweeted the guy's t-shirt and revealed what the QR code was all about. Shweta Kukreja mentioned that it took her to his Tinder profile.

Saw this guy at a concert in Mumbai last night (the qr code opens his tinder profile) 😭 pic.twitter.com/uuTgEwi5Ro — Shweta Kukreja (@ShwetaKukreja_) March 17, 2024

The QR code on the t-shirt of a person attending Ed Sheeran's concert was a way to get women attending the musical event to his Tinder page. It identified the person as Hardik, aged 22, a "guy you spotted at the concert with a scanner on his tee."

Netizens react

Now that the X post went viral, people talked about Hardik's creative way of promoting his Tinder profile with a QR code-themed t-shirt. Within a few hours of being posted online on Sunday, the post attracted over 239K views on X alongside 100+ replies.

Seemed like his idea worked impressively as one of the replies, read, "His creativity shows he will be the perfect partner for me." Meanwhile, others reflected on the desperate attitude and said, "People are going to such extent, my goodness (sic)" "Promotion pro max," added another.

However, it is believed that the whole scene was a planned promotional stunt. His dating app bio read: "Tinder partner. This profile is for promotional purposes."