Fish Fry Order: Woman Asks Zomato For Help After Ordering At Wrong Address; Food Delivery App Replies To Leave Netizens In Laughter

Ever ordered at the wrong address and wondered why the food hasn't yet arrived on your doorstep? While that can be really sad, a little better is to realise soon about the mistake and reach out for assistance. Recently, a woman named Ritika ordered some food on Zomato and selected an incorrect location for delivery, and approached the chat-based helpline to solve the issue. However, the replies weren't too basic or automated, in sense they were too quirky and unusual.

All you need to know about the chat

What really happened with Ritika? The conversation between her and Zomato is now doing the rounds on social media and leaving netizens in later, but if you are curious to know why just hold on as we shall spill the beans soon.

Read tweet below

Taking to the chat, the customer pointed out that she placed an order at a wrong address and was seeking help if possible. In a while, the food delivery app responded to her message and asked to share the details of her order so that they could assist her better. Without any waiting, Ritika mentioned there about ordering a plate of fish fry. So what? That chat turned dramatic right here.

Did you know? It revolves around meme

"Pani mein gayi (went in water)," said Zomato in a reply which followed by Ritika adding to the humour and saying, "Chappak." This snippet of the chat between the customer and the delivery platform has surfaced online and gone viral.

Paani Mei gaye — Prasad Mali🍄 (@Prasad_khao) February 23, 2024

To the unversed, there's nothing fishy about the fish fry. It all revolves around a hilarious meme on the subject where one says "Ek machli (one fish)" and the other replies like what Zomato just did: "Paani mein gayi."

Netizens react

Interestingly, Zomato posted the screenshot on X and attracted over 8,000 views for it. Hundreds of people commented on the case with laughter emojis.

A few internet users appreciated the fun aspect and how Zomato interacted with the customer, and said, "Waah Zomato, bahut khoob."