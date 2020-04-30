'First Irrfan, now Rishi': Twitter mourns demise of two legends

The Indian film industry has lost two legendary actors in two days. On Wednesday, Bollywood's most versatile actor Irrfan Khan passed away and on Thursday, the country is mourning the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

Irrfan Khan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday. He was 53. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning at 8:45. He was 67. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

Twitter mourned the demise of these two legendary actors. "Consecutive sad days for the Indian Film Industry. First Irrfan Khan and now a delightful personality and superb actor Rishi Kapoor passes away. He seemed to become a better with old age. My thoughts & prayers with the family," a Twitter user wrote.

"Gosh this is really heartbreaking. First Irrfan Khan now this. Rishi Kapoor and my childhood are irrevocably linked. Deewana was the album I'd dance to, watching Rishi Kapoor, copying him step for step. This is awful. Cancel 2020," wrote another Twitter user.

Here are some of the reactions on the microblogging site: