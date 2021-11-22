Finding Shibu: Twitter works its magic, helps woman connect with her friend after 25 years

The world is a small place and has become even smaller with the advent of social media. While Facebook is generally the app that helps us connect with our long-lost friends, it was Twitter that worked its magic on Sunday. In less than 24 hours, Twitter users helped a woman connect with her friend whom she hadn't seen in 25 years.

Twitter user P Vaidyanathan (@PaddyVaidy) on Sunday afternoon took to the microblogging website and wrote a long thread "Searching For Shibu". Vaidyanathan said they used live in a government colony in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar. They played badminton, chor police, cricket, and chuppan chupai, she said. However, they parted ways later and weren't able to keep in touch. Vaidyanathan said she stalked thousands of profiles on social media to find her 'first friend' but she wasn't successful.

Read the thread here:

After posting this long thread, Vaidyanathan asked Twitter to work its magic. "Do your magic Twitter, help Ammu and Me find our friend we shared magical years with. In the photo shared, Shibu is the boy in the green shirt," she wrote.

Meanwhile, within 24 hours Vaidyanathan got in touch with Shibu. Sharing the happy news, she said they had the most amazing reunion call!

"WE FOUND SHIBU! And we just had the most amazing reunion call! Thanks to everyone who reached out & spread the word! In a year filled with loss, this rallying around hope & friendship has given me so much strength. Deep down, we are all the same.Thanks for the hope @TwitterIndia," she wrote.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 07:51 PM IST