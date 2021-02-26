Fight like a true fan: Two Star Wars fans fight with lightsabers amidst heavy snow

We have all been fans of some franchise or the other at some point in time. Either as kids, or later as teenagers or even as adults. The craze never dies. From buying the merchandise to making a fandom Instagram page, we have all done nerdy stuff. However, today we have an epic fandom story.
In Colorado, USA, two "Star Wars" fans were spotted fighting with lightsabers amidst heavy snow. Apparently, they were recreating the scene from "Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens".
In the video, the duo can be seen fighting each other with blue and yellow lightsabers showing off their moves. The short video did not capture their entire fight, but what it does capture is pretty impressive.
The video is now going viral on social media. According to HuffPost, the video was recorded by a woman named Anghelie Elizabeth, who put it up on her Facebook account. The caption of her post reads, “Only in Colorado can I stand on my balcony and see two men fighting with lightsabers, in 30° degree weather while it’s snowing outside.”
While talking to radio station 104.3, Elizabeth told that she only caught “the end of it”. She further mentioned that inspired by the fight, she has now ordered a lightsaber for herself as well.
