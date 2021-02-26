Fight like a true fan: Two Star Wars fans fight with lightsabers amidst heavy snow

We have all been fans of some franchise or the other at some point in time. Either as kids, or later as teenagers or even as adults. The craze never dies. From buying the merchandise to making a fandom Instagram page, we have all done nerdy stuff. However, today we have an epic fandom story.

In Colorado, USA, two "Star Wars" fans were spotted fighting with lightsabers amidst heavy snow. Apparently, they were recreating the scene from "Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens".

In the video, the duo can be seen fighting each other with blue and yellow lightsabers showing off their moves. The short video did not capture their entire fight, but what it does capture is pretty impressive.