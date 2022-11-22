e-Paper Get App
HomeViralFIFA World Cup 2022: Footballer Jack Grealish celebrates England's goal with a fan promise; watch

FIFA World Cup 2022: Footballer Jack Grealish celebrates England's goal with a fan promise; watch

The England player kept his promise for grooving along with a young fan suffering from cerebral palsy. The dance video has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
FIFA World Cup 2022: Footballer Jack Grealish celebrates England's goal with a fan promise; watch | Twitter/ JackGrealish
Follow us on

Following the win over Iran in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener, footballer Jack Grealish was seen shaking his leg with a 11-year-old Man City fan named Finlay. Sharing the dance video on Twitter, the player from England's national team kept his promise towards the young fan suffering from cerebral palsy.

Watch:

"It is my dream to meet you in real life. Imagine meeting your idol," Finlay had earlier written a letter to the footballer. As the letter really touched Jack, he took to meet and fulfil the fan's wish. The dance video showing the footballer and his fan enjoy some cool moves has gone viral on social media.

England started their World Cup 2022 campaign in style decimating Iran 6-2 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar on Monday.England got off to a great start in the first half, leading by 3-0 before adding three more goals in the second half. Bukayo Saka scored a brace for the English team while Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish scored a goal each.

Read Also
FIFA World Cup 2022: As Jio Cinema users pour memes on buffering issues during live streaming,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch: After Pilibhit, locals from Lakhimpur Kheri uproot road with bare hands

Watch: After Pilibhit, locals from Lakhimpur Kheri uproot road with bare hands

Did you know? West Bengal hosts an Argentina football team-themed tea stall near Ichhapur railway...

Did you know? West Bengal hosts an Argentina football team-themed tea stall near Ichhapur railway...

Netizens pour love on picture of homeless man sharing his tiny mattress with stray dogs

Netizens pour love on picture of homeless man sharing his tiny mattress with stray dogs

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Brazil football fans fight in Kerala's Kollam; watch viral video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina vs Brazil football fans fight in Kerala's Kollam; watch viral video

Uttar Pradesh: Man in police custody sings and dances to popular song from 'Laila Majnu,' video goes...

Uttar Pradesh: Man in police custody sings and dances to popular song from 'Laila Majnu,' video goes...