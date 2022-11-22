FIFA World Cup 2022: Footballer Jack Grealish celebrates England's goal with a fan promise; watch | Twitter/ JackGrealish

Following the win over Iran in their FIFA World Cup 2022 opener, footballer Jack Grealish was seen shaking his leg with a 11-year-old Man City fan named Finlay. Sharing the dance video on Twitter, the player from England's national team kept his promise towards the young fan suffering from cerebral palsy.

Watch:

For you Finlay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BomJEA0oy6 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 21, 2022

"It is my dream to meet you in real life. Imagine meeting your idol," Finlay had earlier written a letter to the footballer. As the letter really touched Jack, he took to meet and fulfil the fan's wish. The dance video showing the footballer and his fan enjoy some cool moves has gone viral on social media.

England started their World Cup 2022 campaign in style decimating Iran 6-2 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar on Monday.England got off to a great start in the first half, leading by 3-0 before adding three more goals in the second half. Bukayo Saka scored a brace for the English team while Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish scored a goal each.