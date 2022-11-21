e-Paper Get App
FIFA World Cup 2022: As Jio Cinema users pour memes on buffering issues during live streaming, company replies

After issuing an apology on Twitter, Jio Cinema shared a video hinting at the hard-working being taken by the team to resolve the issues.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
FIFA World Cup 2022: As Jio Cinema users pour memes on buffering issues during live streaming, company replies with this video | FPJ
Too much buffering dulls the episode, while also leaving one irritated. Especially, when it comes to your favourite nail-biting football match, fans just can't take any network delay in live streaming. However, Jio Cinema users were upset last night due to issues during the telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2022 from Qatar. Memes over memes poured on social media platforms as a sign of frustration towards the error in the app.

Soon after netizens expressed their concerns on the internet, Jio Cinema took to address its customers. Initially, they shared a sincere apology for the caused inconvenience, and later shared a video hinting at the hard-working being taken by the team to resolve the issues.

Check tweets, and watch video:

Check out some memes shared by upset Jio Cinema users

Talking of the first game held on Sunday, Ecuador comprehensively defeated Qatar 2-0 in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Bayt Stadium. From the first moments Qatar made a disappointing start to their World Cup campaign and became the first hosts country to lose their opening game.

