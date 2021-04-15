'Fate loves irony': Elon Musk's picture from 'ancient times' of 'Rocket Science' goes viral

Tesla CEO Elon Musk always makes news on Twitter with his hilarious tweets. Sometimes, one tweet from Musk and a company's shares go up by billions. However, this time someone else has gone viral on Twitter by revealing what Musk was doing in "ancient times".
Pranay Pathole on Twitter shared a throwback picture of Musk from the early 90s when the "technoking" ued to work at a video game company.
Pranay wrote, "In the early 90s, @elonmusk worked at a videogame company in Palo Alto, where he wrote a multitasker for PC in C++ which could basically read video from a CD while running a game at the same time. The name of that videogame company was Rocket Science. Fate loves irony."
To this, Musk replied by calling it "ancient times" and added that, "Had to flip CPU registers explicitly, as computer was so slow."
Elaborating on what his day job looked like, Musk said, "That was my night job. Day job was working on ruthenium-tantalum ultracapacitors at Pinnacle Research."
This tweet went viral and Musk fans could not keep calm. The tweet currently has almost 44.8K likes.
Here's how people reacted to the tweet.
