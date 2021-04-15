'Fate loves irony': Elon Musk's picture from 'ancient times' of 'Rocket Science' goes viral

Tesla CEO Elon Musk always makes news on Twitter with his hilarious tweets. Sometimes, one tweet from Musk and a company's shares go up by billions. However, this time someone else has gone viral on Twitter by revealing what Musk was doing in "ancient times".

Pranay Pathole on Twitter shared a throwback picture of Musk from the early 90s when the "technoking" ued to work at a video game company.

Pranay wrote, "In the early 90s, @elonmusk worked at a videogame company in Palo Alto, where he wrote a multitasker for PC in C++ which could basically read video from a CD while running a game at the same time. The name of that videogame company was Rocket Science. Fate loves irony."