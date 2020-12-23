Farmers' Protest: Biju Ibrahim's striking 2016 picture from Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai is going viral amid ongoing agitation

Thousands of farmers in India, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government's recently enacted three farm laws. In Delhi's biting cold, the farmers are staying put at the borders of the national capital from over four weeks now and demanding a repeal of the contentious laws. Projected as major reforms in the agricultural sector by the Centre, the agitating farmers have expressed apprehension over the laws. Several rounds of talks between the government and the protesting farmers were held but the deadlock persists.

Meanwhile, a striking photograph of a farmer from Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai is going viral on social media. However, the picture hasn't been taken amid the ongoing agitation. The photograph was clicked by a self-taught photographer from Kerala's Kondotty, Biju Ibrahim, in 2016. In the stunning picture, Ibrahim has captured a scrawny and penurious farmer toiling hard in a rice field. Wearing a loincloth, the farmer is seen standing alongside his two bullocks.