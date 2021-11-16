Fans take a stroll down the memory lane as they celebrate #25YearsOfRajaHindustani

Today marks 25 years of the release of Raja Hindustani; a 1996 Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film directed by Dharmesh Darshan. The movie is all about a small-town cab driver who falls in love with a wealthy young woman. The lead actors in the film are Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor.

The narrative of this film, which was released on November 15, 1996, was based on the 1965 film Jab Jab Phool Khile, which starred Shashi Kapoor and Nanda. Nadeem-Shravan composed the film's music, and Sameer wrote the lyrics.

The starring pair of Aamir Khan and Karishma Kapoor were praised for their chemistry. Karisma Kapoor received praise for her appearance and acting as Aarti, a wealthy, gorgeous, sensitive young woman with many goals and desires.

It was a huge turning point in Kapoor's career, as it was her largest commercial hit to date and one of her best performances.

Her performance earned her the Filmfare Best Actress Award.

It went on to win seven Screen Awards and five Filmfare Awards, including Best Film and Best Actors. Raja Hindustani was the third-highest grossing Hindi film of the 1990s in terms of box office receipts.

As the film completes 25 years since its release, fans seems to have taken a stroll down the memory lane to celebrate.

Have a look:

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 02:02 PM IST