Fans divided over Dhoni's new hairstyle; generate meme-fest on Twitter

Former India cricket team captain MS Dhoni has been spotted with a new hairstyle and he has divided the opinions of his fans. While some find it cute, others feel he could have avoided the hairstyle.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, Aalim Hakim, the celebrated stylist shared some photos of the former skipper.
"Legend Dhoni Sports A Dashing Look Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut & beard for our legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni," wrote Aalim while sharing photos of Dhoni. He could be seen sporting a new hairstyle and beard look in a series of photos.
Earlier on Tuesday, the former skipper hogged the limelight as his pictures in retro jersey went viral after an advertisement shoot. Filmmaker Farah Khan directed Dhoni for an advertisement and as soon as the pictures were posted on social media, the fans and followers couldn't keep calm.
Today, as soon as the pictures of Dhoni's new hairstyle made it to Twitter, Twitterati again generated a meme fest. Many fell in love with the pictures and said that our 'captain cool' looks 20. However, others found the hairstyle hilarious and generated memes.
Here are some of the reactions. Have a look.
With inputs from ANI.
