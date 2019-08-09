Failed to become a pilot, man turns Tata Nano car into Helicopter using these 4 items

A villager from Chhapra in Bihar turned his car into a helicopter after he failed to become a pilot. Mithilesh Prasad is the man who converted his Tata Nano car into a Helicopter, by adding a rotor blade, a tail, a tail boom and a rotor mast.

Prasad also customised the interior of his car-turned-helicopter and even painted it like a helicopter to give a realistic look. However, he can just imagine flying a helicopter since the car-helicopter will just roll on the road only.

Before Prasad, a man in China did something similar. Zhu Yue, a garlic farmer from northeast China whose dream was to fly an airplane, but could not be turned into reality, decided to build one instead. He made a full-scale replica of the Airbus A320 permanently taxied on a short piece of tarmac surrounded by wheat fields. He invested his life savings of more than 2.6 million yuan (USD 374,000) into the project.

There’s one more incident which took place in Pakistan. Popcorn seller, Mohammad Fayaz, was stopped by police from performing an unauthorised take-off and confiscated his homemade plane. He had spent Rs 90,000 (USD 636) by taking a bank loan, selling a piece of his land and a few of his savings, to build the plane.