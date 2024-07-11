Facepalm moment? US customers can now buy bullets from vending machines in grocery stores

Representational Image | Pixabay

'Milk, bread and cheese is in the bag. Oh I forgot some bullets. Can you quickly grab them honey?'

Said no one ever at a grocery store. Well, till recently at least.

But this may soon happen in the US, country with highest number of mass shootouts in the world, as a company has manufactured vending machine that

dispenses real bullets. Several such vending machines have already been placed inside grocery stores in several states in the country, if local news reports are to be believed.

The name of the company is American Rounds. The Texas-based company has already placed these machines in Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas. As per reports, the bullet vending machine have identification scanners along with face recognition tech which verifies the age of the purchaser.

“I’m very thankful for those who are taking the time to get to know us and not just making assumptions about what we’re about,” CEO Grant Magers said. “We are very pro-Second Amendment, but we are for responsible gun ownership, and we hope we’re improving the environment for the community.”

In US, gun ownership is a constitutionally enshrined right. But easy availability of guns has translated into very high number of private gun ownership and mass shootouts.

Those opposed to easy availability of guns press for strongers processes and laws. But gun lobby has considerable clout in the US. The lobby even funds political parties overtly and in less noticeable manner. This means that the lobby has influential politicians who bitterly oppose any legislation or even an attempt at controlling gun availability.

As per a database maintained together by the The Associated Press, USA Today and Northwestern University, there have already been 20 mass shootouts so far this year.

Texas, the state where American Rounds is based, has recorded some of the high number of mass shootouts since 2006.

(With inputs from agencies)