Facebook And Instagram Down: Memes Continue To Surface On X Even After Meta Restores App Function

Facebook and Instagram recently witnessed an outage on Tuesday, leaving many users to switch to Twitter to share memes about the situation. Despite Meta restoring the functionality of the apps, hilarious posts have continued to surface, with users poking fun at the downtime and the impact it had on their online activities. Check posts

Me running to see if instgram is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/8u0SqEjG23 — Sara (@sara_pirzadaa) March 5, 2024

Netizens shared mems inspired by Mr. Bean's scenes along with others. The posts took a dig at how Meta services went suddenly down while X (now Twitter) continued to work fine. While the outage was resolved in a while, memes didn't stop.

Addressing the technical issue, the spokesperson for Meta, Andy Stone apologised for any inconvenience and said, "We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted."

Joining common social media users, Elon Musk too posted a meme. This time, along with the words of Andy Stone. His meme boasted about X and took a hilarious dig of the Meta-run apps that faced a glitch. What did Musk share? It was a Penguin Meme that went viral and triggered laughter on the platform.