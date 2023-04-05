Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's 'Bulletproof bucket-helmet' goes viral; netizens call it 'surreal' |

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared at the court in Lahore wearing a makeshift 'bulletproof helmet' and the politician was fully guarded by four men carrying bulletproof shields. The incident was caught on camera and it surfaced on social media to go viral. However, netizens couldn't stop reacting to the high-voltage drama outside the court.

It is worth mentioning that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was shot in the leg during a political rally in Wazirabad November 2022. Since then, the PTI claims that Khan faces threats to his life and thus travels under high security. And thus, Khan arrived for the hearing and entered the courtroom through tight security.

The internet wondered whether it was a helmet or a bucket that Khan used to protect himself amidst threats. A Twitter user reacted to the incident and tweeted, "What's happening there is surreal...the yesterday the way he was escorted to court, in a bullet proof bucket on his head. (sic)" "Bullet proof kachray Ka daba (dustbin)," wrote another.

Bullet proof kachray Ka daba jis k ser pe ho samjh jao k Woh shaks duniya Ka sub se Bahadur leader hai.



It's the new standard. All credit to Imran khan for successfully brainwashing the masses 🙏 https://t.co/IJsI4SQDNI — sarc-e-azam (@azamjamilkazi) April 5, 2023

Imran Khan: “Aapne ghabrana nahi hai.”

See a bullet proof bucket 🪣on top of Imran’s head pic.twitter.com/X1BY6HWo0U — Sehrish Khan (@sehrish2pak) April 5, 2023

Former Pаkistаn PM Imran Khan was brought in Anti-terrorism Court in Lahore; amid tight security, with bulletproof shields encircling and a bucket on his head.



bucket is made of bullet-resistant polycarbonate sheet, to protect Imran Khan.



Fate of a Prime Minister in Pakistan.🤮 pic.twitter.com/Qi7FBpXzLY — Hanumanth Reddy B (@Hanu023) April 5, 2023

