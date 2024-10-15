 Ew! Man Finds Insect Inside Pizza, Shares Pics To Report Issue Online; Zomato Responds
Ew! Man Finds Insect Inside Pizza, Shares Pics To Report Issue Online; Zomato Responds

A man identified as Koshal Gupta came across a housefly in his pizza, making him lose his appetite and express frustration over the unhygienic condition of the delivered parcel.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Insect Inside Mojo Pizza | X/Koshal Gupta

In a disturbing incident, a man discovered an insect inside his slice of a pizza. He reported the issue on X and pointed out that the meal was ordered from Mojo Pizza via Zomato.

After taking a few bites of the dish, he was disgusted to find a dead fly nestled inside the cheesy layers of the pizza. He promptly posted images of the pizza to indicate how the food went wrong and demanded the food delivery app to look into the matter.

Insect found inside pizza

A man identified as Koshal Gupta came across a housefly in his pizza, making him lose his appetite and express frustration over the unhygienic condition of the delivered parcel.

Taking to X, Gupta wrote, "I ordered pizza from mojo pizza one of the pizza had a insect inside I want refund for entire order how am I supposed to eat the other pizza now?"

Check post

Zomato responds

Zomato took note of the mishap and addressed the issue after he shared the images of the insect being found inside the order on social media.

The food delivery company admitted the fault and felt "terrible to go through this unhygienic experience."

"We're looking into this and will raise it with our restaurant partner immediately. Meanwhile, one of our team members will reach out to you shortly with an update," Zomato said.

In an update, Zomato further said that the matter has been looked into and settled. Zomato's reply on Gupta's post read, Hi Koshal, our team has addressed your concern via email. We apologize for the experience you had and look forward to serving you better in the future."

