'Every path in life has a bridge': Harsh Goenka's video post receives 'CEAT tyre' reactions

Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka is one of those who keeps fans and followers engaged via social media, with witty to inspirational posts. Earlier, he has often created buzz and went viral over his tweets, such like the coffee-rusk, cryptocurrencies and also 'Fevicol-alcohol' comment.

In a recent tweet, he shared a video of a four wheeler managing to skillfully cross a bridge made of mere two wooden logs. However, the origin of the video is known, yet people admired the successful drive over the challenging path.

The tweet was captioned to read, "Every path in life has a bridge….the journey is in crossing it successfully. If you have the right tyres, you have nothing to be scared about!"

Over this video and text hinting 'right tyres', netizens flooded the comments section suggesting the likely to be CEAT tyres. To the unversed, Goenka is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of CEAT.

The reactions were divided over CEAT tyres, some suggested that the brand might be effective to cross such a risky path, while others opined negative. Yet, when a Twitter user took to backlash the tyre brand, the official handle of CEAT replied by looking into the concern along portraying a caring, customer friendly image.

Though Goenka's tweet credited it mostly to the tyres, several netizens admired and praised the efforts, clever judgement of the driver.

Watch the video, right here:

Check some reactions, below:

Hi, we are sorry for the experience you had. Please DM your contact details for us to assist you. It should include Name, e-mail id, mobile number, state and the city of your residence. Alternatively, you can also call us on 1800 22 1213. https://t.co/pZV9rmKxaS — CEAT TYRES (@CEATtyres) March 29, 2022

@CEATtyres ho to kuch v sambhav h . na @hvgoenka sir ?😊❤️ — Ankur Aryan (@AnkurAryan14) March 30, 2022

Nothing to do with tyres. You need skills and right guidance to overcome the problem — Sunil Pradhan (@sunilpradhankhr) March 29, 2022

To cross every path in life smoothly and successfully we need to have #CEATpower . But not everyone like me is so lucky to have #CEATpower in their life Sir @hvgoenka . — Kingshuk Mukherji (@KingshukMukhe13) March 29, 2022

C-Consistent

E-Efficient

A-Awesome

T-Tough

What else to ask for ? 🙏 — Manoj Joshi-MJ (@jmanojjoshi) March 29, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 01:09 PM IST